Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street expands Richard Fee’s role to head of drama

ITV Studios-owned Quay Street Productions has promoted executive producer Richard Fee to the role of head of drama.

Fee, who has been with Manchester-based Quay Street Productions since 2021, has worked with its founder and producer Nicola Shindler for the past 15 years on over 23 series for a variety of broadcasters and streaming services.

Together with Shindler, Fee has collaborated with bestselling US novelist Harlan Coben, working as executive producer on hit dramas Fool Me Once, Stay Close, The Stranger and Safe for Netflix as well as the story producer on The Five for Sky.

He has also worked with Danny Brocklehurst on these titles, as well as on ITV miniseries No Return, starring Sheridan Smith, and with Mick Ford on a number of series, most recently After the Flood for ITV.

In his role working as head of drama, Fee will continue to work with Shindler and head of development and executive producer Davina Earl as he further develops his slate of drama productions.

He will also executive produce across multiple projects, including the upcoming Harlan Coben’s Missing You for Netflix, the team’s sixth collaboration with the streamer and novelist.

The series follows the global success of Fool Me Once, which contributed to Netflix’s record-breaking figures this year, reaching number six on Netflix’s top 10 list of its most-popular shows of all time and becoming the global most-watched series of 2024 with a total of 107,500,000 views.

Shindler said: “Richard’s passion for storytelling and proven track record in the industry make him the perfect leader to further elevate our projects and add his unique perspective to help shape the future of our drama slate.”

Fee is currently working on new Harlan Coben thriller Lazarus for Amazon’s Prime Video and has also executive produced mystery thriller After The Flood for ITV and fantasy epic Anansi Boys for Prime Video.

Fee was the script executive on ITV miniseries, Prey, starring John Simm, and has script edited series written by Mick Ford, Bill Gallagher, Sue Perkins and Tony Marchant.