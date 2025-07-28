Please wait...
Nicola Coughlan to lead latest edition of Channel 4’s I Am

Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton

NEWS BRIEF: Channel 4 in the UK has commissioned another instalment of its scripted series I Am…, which focuses on the personal experiences of women and will star Derry Girls and Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan alongside Gangs of London’s Joe Cole.

Directed by Dominic Savage and produced by Me+You Productions, I Am Helen (2×60′) follows instalments that have starred the likes of Vicky McClure, Samantha Morton, Gemma Chan, Suranne Jones, Letitia Wright, Lesley Manville and Kate Winslet.

