Nickleodeon settles down to Bedtime Stories with Ryan

Ryan Reynolds

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned Nickelodeon has announced live-action kids’ series Bedtime Stories with Ryan, presented by actor Ryan Reynolds (Welcome to Wrexham).

Made by Reynolds’ production banner Maximum Effort alongside Fubio Studios, ArtClass and Loon Productions, the 10-episode series sees the actor read new and classic bedtime stories as the tales magically come to life around him. It premieres on Nick Jr from March 2.

C21 reporter 20-02-2026 ©C21Media
