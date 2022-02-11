Please wait...
Nickelodeon Slime Cup golf special ordered

Golf competition special Nickelodeon Slime Cup

NEWS BRIEF: ViacomCBS-owned kids’ cablenet Nickelodeon has ordered a golf competition special called the Nickelodeon Slime Cup.

The hour-long special will be produced with key members from the team behind the made-for-TV golf franchise The Match. It will feature four teams of three – consisting of a professional golfer, a celebrity and a Nickelodeon star – as they compete on a ‘Nick-ified’ golf course featuring one-of-a-kind tee boxes, far-out fairways and greens, physical challenges and lots of slime.

