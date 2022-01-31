Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Nickelodeon renews buddy comedy The Girl Lay Lay

That Girl Lay Lay (photo: Vimeo/Lightswitch Content)

NEWS BRIEF: ViacomCBS-owned US kids’ cablenet Nickelodeon has greenlit a 13-part second season of its live-action buddy comedy That Girl Lay Lay

The series marks Nickelodeon’s first project under an overall deal with That Girl Lay Lay to develop original multiform programming. It is produced by Will Packer Media and created and executive produced by David A Arnold (Side Hustle, Fuller House, Bigger), who also serves as showrunner.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 31-01-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Nick greenlights host of new shows
Nick links with That Girl Lay Lay
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Peacock to double original content spend to $3bn in 2022 but losses mount
WarnerMedia scales up content and production teams across Asia
Boat Rocker reimagines Robin Hood in new drama for Canada’s Global
Netflix, Spin Master's Mighty Express lays down tracks in Europe, NA
TF1 studio entertainment format Anything Goes travels to Russia-1