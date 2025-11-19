Nickelodeon picks up unscripted series from Dick’s Sporting Goods’ production arm

Paramount-owned Nickelodeon has picked up an unscripted series from Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, the in-house content and production arm of US retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Play it Forward: Game On will premiere on Nickelodeon in the US today. The six-part series sees CBS Sports analyst and professional basketballer Renee Montgomery, actor Kel Mitchell and YouTube personality Jesser help pull off makeovers for under-resourced youth sports teams.

The trio work to keep the kids distracted while the makeover team, led by director of The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation Kristen Garmey, works undercover to provide everything from new uniforms and training equipment to game gear and field upgrades.

Play it Forward: Game On is exec produced by Jason Berger, Amy Laslett and Mark Marracini for Kids at Play, Rebecca Covington, Mark Rooks and Frank Igrec for Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, and Kevin Healy.

Garmey said: “At The Dick’s Foundation, we believe in the power of sports to transform lives; and we know that not every young athlete has the same opportunity to play. That’s why we created the Sports Matter Program to support under-resourced organisations, schools and teams nationwide. Play It Forward: Game On is a natural extension of our mission.”