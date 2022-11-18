Nick, Mattel renew Monster High

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned US kids’ network Nickelodeon and Mattel Television, the TV prodco arm of the toy manufacturer, have renewed their animated version of Monster High for a second season of 20 episodes following the premiere of the first season on Friday October 28.

The latest version of the franchise follows the the children of famous monsters and creatures and has also debuted on Nick in Canada and the UK. It will launch later this month in Australia on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. The series will roll out in additional international territories in 2023.