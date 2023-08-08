Please wait...
Nicely Entertainment’s Scott Kirkpatrick talks writers’ strike, AI implications

Today we hear from Nicely Entertainment executive VP of distribution and coproductions Scott Kirkpatrick about the impact of the US writers’ strike and the implications of artificial intelligence.

LA-based Nicely Entertainment, launched three years ago by ex-Gaumont distribution chief Vanessa Shapiro, is behind a string of holiday TV movies and series, including new Denise Richards vehicle A Christmas Frequency and Dive Club for Netflix and Network 10 in Australia.

Former NENT Studios UK exec Scott Kirkpatrick joined the company two years ago as executive VP of distribution and coproductions, reuniting with Shapiro, with whom he previously worked at MarVista Entertainment.

Kirkpatrick spoke with Ed Waller about how the business has been developing within a rapidly changing international market, the impact of the US writers’ strike and the implications of artificial intelligence.

