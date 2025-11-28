NHK on board feature-length version of wildlife documentary My Otter Diary

Japanese broadcaster NHK, distributor All3Media International, Oxford Scientific Films and Aranya Parva Creations are collaborating on an extended feature-length version of wildlife documentary My Otter Diary.

Aimed at the Japanese market, the 1×90’ special follows wildlife filmmaker Sugandhi Gadadhar as she uncovers the lives of otters in one of India’s most rapidly changing waterways.

The original 60-minute doc, which was commissioned by European broadcaster ZDF/Arte and coproduced with All3Media International, Oxford Scientific Films and Aranya Parva Creations, aired on Arte recently.

The NHK Natural History Department will lead the creative development for the film, while the NHK channel has secured the first window for both versions of the doc in Japan. All3Media International will shop the title outside of Japan.

Tony Ziran Tang, All3’s VP of finished and formats sales in Asia, said: “NHK remains one of the most important windows for natural history coproductions in Asia. All3Media International is thrilled to partner with them again after so many successful collaborations, and we’re confident that this new project will inspire and resonate with audiences even more widely.”