Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

NHK Enterprises links with Lineup, Empire of Arkadia

Quiz 100 will be shopped at Mipcom

NEWS BRIEF: Japan’s NHK Enterprises has agreed a distribution partnership with Netherlands-based Lineup Industries for the US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, while Singapore-based Empire of Arkadia (EOA) will manage distribution for format sales across Asia.

Lineup and EOA will shop formats including quiz show Quiz 100 and competition gameshow Unknown Championship at markets including the Mipcom in Cannes next month. It comes after Lineup helped NHK get its format Chiko’s Challenge made with RTVE in Spain.

C21 reporter 02-10-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

The rebirth of TV's ‘oldest trend’  
Amazon alum Georgia Brown joins the board at London’s Garden Studios
Alex Marshall and Sid Strickland join UK scripted prodco Motive Pictures
A+E Networks' Katie Buchanan joins ITV Studios as EVP Americas, global partnerships
Film London's Julian Scott and The Media Pioneers' Maggie Liang on Roblox