NHK Enterprises links with Lineup, Empire of Arkadia

NEWS BRIEF: Japan’s NHK Enterprises has agreed a distribution partnership with Netherlands-based Lineup Industries for the US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, while Singapore-based Empire of Arkadia (EOA) will manage distribution for format sales across Asia.

Lineup and EOA will shop formats including quiz show Quiz 100 and competition gameshow Unknown Championship at markets including the Mipcom in Cannes next month. It comes after Lineup helped NHK get its format Chiko’s Challenge made with RTVE in Spain.