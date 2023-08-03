NextUp brings live comedy from Edinburgh Fringe to Virgin Media via FAST channel

UK-based comedy streamer NextUp has partnered with adventure sports and entertainment company Extreme to launch a free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel on Virgin Media.

The NextUp Live Comedy FAST channel features stand-up comedy content including livestreams from the Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Festival this month and is available at no extra cost to Virgin Media TV customers with TV 360, Stream or a V6 box.

Mark Watson, Shaparak Khorsandi, Hal Cruttenden and Nick Helm are among the high-profile comedians featured in NextUp’s lineup for the Edinburgh Fringe livestreams.

NextUp is also working with Extreme, operator of The Extreme Sports Channel, to launch its FAST channel on more platforms later this month.

Having received funding via the UK government’s Innovate Grant, NextUp is using this to scale the business through technology that enables transparency on minutes watched and revenue collected.

It is also using the grant to improve accessibility to comedy by providing comedy venues with the technology to instantly stream their shows on to the platform and it is integrating real-time artificially intelligence-assisted captioning to help ensure a wider audience can enjoy the shows.

The technology it is developing will soon be licensable to third parties, with further news to follow on when these will be available.

As well as its new FAST channel launch, NextUp is available as a subscription VoD service online, through TV apps or Amazon Prime, for £35 (US$44) a year.

NextUp was set up by Daniel Berg, Kenny Cavey, Sarah Henley and former director of comedy at BBC Worldwide (now BBC Studios) Stuart Snaith in 2016.

“Partnering with Extreme and Virgin Media O2 to bring our live comedy content to new audiences enables huge growth, not only for the channel but the acts, agents and venue partners who we work with,” said NextUp co-founder and co-CEO Henley.

“These partnerships alongside the Innovate Grant will allow us to increase accessibility, reach new fans and of course share more laughter.”