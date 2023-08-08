Nexstar’s The CW extends contract of its president Dennis Miller through 2027

US broadcast network The CW has extended Dennis Miller’s contract as president through 2027.

Miller joined The CW as president in October 2022 following its acquisition by Nexstar Media Group. His original contract was due to run through 2026.

Since joining The CW, Miller has added live sporting events including ACC college football and basketball, the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series and LIV Golf to the channel.

He has also unveiled a primetime line-up of entertainment shows such as Spencer Sisters, Sullivan’s Crossing and Inside the NFL for this autumn.

By 2025, the network will be carrying more than 400 hours of sports programming over 48 weekends. At the same time, it has pivoted away from original drama commissions into international acquisitions and unscripted commissioning.

Miller stepped down from the board of Nexstar last October to assume the role of president of The CW, which is 75%-owned by Nexstar. Former Verizon exec Tony Wells took his place at the parent company.

“Dennis has done an outstanding job since taking leadership of The CW,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar’s chairman and CEO. “He and [president of entertainment] Brad Schwartz have completely remade the network and its brand, bringing a fresh, innovative approach to programming that is designed to grow viewership and deliver significant value for our advertisers, affiliates and distribution partners.

“When Nexstar acquired The CW, we said we intended to run it for a broadcast audience, and Dennis is doing just that. He has changed the way viewers think about The CW and this contract extension is well-deserved.”

Earlier this summer, Nextstar also extended the employment agreements of Sean Compton, president of networks, and Dana Zimmer, president of distribution and strategy, with both continuing to report to Sook.