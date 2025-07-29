Newly formed Radial Entertainment reveals key leadership appointments

Radial Entertainment, the US distributor formed recently by the merger of FilmRise and Shout! Studios, has announced several senior leadership appointments.

David Buoymaster has been named chief investment officer, Johnny Holden chief revenue and strategy officer, Dave McIntosh exec VP of content and business affairs and Max Pinigin chief financial officer (CFO).

They will all report to Radial CEO Garson Foos, with the appointments taking effect immediately as the company targets “scale and innovation within the global entertainment industry.”

McIntosh is tasked with overseeing the combined content teams as they acquire film, TV, and creator content.

He previously served as exec VP of business and legal affairs at Shout!, shaping the company’s strategic direction while overseeing business and legal affairs. In recent years, He oversaw the acquisition of the New Horizons Pictures library, Mystery Science Theater 3000 and the Golden Princess film library and others.

Buoymaster will be responsible for leading the content strategy, underwriting process and investment decision-making. He will also chair a newly formed investment committee, guiding long-term strategic decisions and company direction.

He previously served as senior VP of corporate strategy and finance at FilmRise, managing the company’s operations and content investments.

Holden’s remit includes leading all revenue-generating functions and setting the strategic direction across both existing and newly acquired content. He will oversee revenue generation across the streaming landscape while also managing marketing efforts that support sales and audience growth.

Holden previously served as chief strategy officer and CFO at FilmRise.

Pingin will head financial planning and reporting, corporate development, investor relations, accounting, treasury and compliance. He previously worked as Shout!’s CFO, driving the studio’s growth and market expansion. He contributed to the creation of Radial Entertainment, as well as the acquisition of Gravitas Ventures.

Radial was formed this month when US asset management firm Oaktree Capital Management took over New York-based streaming and distribution outfit FilmRise and merged it with the Shout! Studios, the film and TV distributor it already owned.

The combined company now has a library of 70,000 movies and TV episodes.

Foos said: “These key roles have been strategically structured to drive significant growth and unlock new opportunities as we grow Radial into one of the leading distributors in the industry.

“I am confident that our outstanding leadership team is poised to guide us toward tremendous growth.”