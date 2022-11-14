Newen Studios acquires French production company Daï-Daï Films

TF1 Group-owned Newen Studios is continuing its acquisition spree with the purchase of French production company Daï-Daï Films.

Launched by founder and producer Vanessa Djian in 2017, Daï-Daï has produced projects including Edmond and Adieu Monsieur Haffman. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Newen Studios called its new acquisition a “high-potential asset” and said it could rely on the “unique DNA” of Daï-Daï Films to create strong female characters and adapt plays and comic books.

For Newen Studios, the deal comes one month after it revealed its acquisition of Scandinavian prodco Anagram. Newen Studios now has more than 50 labels across 11 markets.

Vincent Meslet, Newen Studios MD for France, said: “The editorial singularity of Daï-Daï films and the personality of Vanessa Djian will offer us new opportunities and affirm our strategy of diversifying the genres produced by Newen Studios.”

Djian added: “I am very happy that Newen Studios Group shares my vision and ambitions through Dai-Dai Films to produce content with strong and popular subjects. Its expertise in financing and international development will allow Dai-Dai Films to pursue a dynamic synergy with talent by providing a rewarding and quality environment.”