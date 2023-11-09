Newen Studios acquires Digital Banana, takes minority stake in Brain Comet

TF1-owned Newen Studios in France has acquired animation company Digital Banana and taken a minority stake in sister firm Brain Comet.

Founded and led by Charles Beirnaert, also known as John Banana, Digital Banana specialises in designing video game cinematics and trailers, advertisements, animated series and films, as well as graphic design of iconic characters.

It creates both original content and adapts classic works, producing 2D, 3D and hybrid animation and live-action trailers and pilots. It has worked on content for kids’ series including The Smurfs, Mush-Mush & the Mushables, Teletubbies and Maya the Bee.

Brain Comet, also created and managed by John Banana, specialises in developing unique concepts for series and films using various animation techniques. It is led by producer Nicolas Monteiro who has overseen the growth of the project portfolio.

The companies will become part of Newen’s animation group Blue Spirit. Olivier Lelardoux, CEO of Blue Spirit, said: “The arrival of Digital Banana and Brain Comet within the Blue Spirit family of the Newen Studios group promises to be a fantastic adventure. The merger of Digital Banana’s talents and expertise with Blue Spirit’s teams represents a significant step forward, greatly enriching our creative offering.”

The acquisitions come after Newen Studios last month bought a majority stake in Marie Guillaumond’s France-based drama production company Felicita Films.