Newen prodco Blue Spirit hires two execs in rejig as Armelle Glorennec exits

Newen Studios-owned French animation studio Blue Spirit has strengthened its production team by making two new appointments and a promotion.

Blue Spirit also revealed the departure of Armelle Glorennec, co-director and producer, who had worked in the Paris office since 2005, creating projects such as The Mysterious Cities of Gold.

Glorennec is succeeded by Sylvie Mahe, who has been made producer and deputy managing director with a brief to oversee all activity and production teams for series and feature films.

Mahe previously worked at Mondo TV France since 2018 as general manager and director of development.

Joining Mahe is Jacques Romeu, who has been appointed as a producer, tasked with initiating new projects and supporting series already in production or development.

Romeu previously worked at Superprod as head of developments and executive producer, as well as spending six years at Cyber Group Studios as executive producer in charge of IP development.

Meanwhile, Justine Franke has been upped to take over the production of feature films. She joined Blue Spirit in 2018 as legal director after working in distribution at Studiocanal.

“Sylvie, Justine and Jacques are passionate and talented producers,” said Olivier Lelardoux, MD of Blue Spirit. “I have every confidence in their expertise to develop and produce innovative content for a wide audience.

“I would like to warmly thank Armelle for the incredible work she has done over the years at Blue Spirit and wish her all the best for her future projects.”