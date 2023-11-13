Newen Connect picks up rights to gameshow Through the Keyhole for global relaunch

TF1 Group-owned Newen Connect in France has acquired the international format rights to classic UK panel gameshow Through the Keyhole.

The distribution company now plan to relaunch the show with broadcasters and streamers around the world.

Managed by the estate of original presenter Sir David Frost and created by Kevin Sim and Lloyd Grossman CBE, the show investigates the glamorous homes of the rich and famous.

A panel of celebrities attempt to guess the identity of the owner from a series of visual clues, prompted by the line: “Who lives in a house like this?”

Through the Keyhole was originally produced by Yorkshire Television and debuted on ITV in 1987. In total there have been 24 seasons of the show on various UK channels, including a rebooted version fronted by comedian Leigh Francis, in character as Keith Lemon.

In 2015, the Dutch channel SBS6 aired a local version of the format, called Met de deur in huis, with a second season airing the following year.

Andrew Sime, head of format sales, Newen Connect, said: “Given the current trend for bringing back established and trusted formats, we think the time is right to re-introduce Through the Keyhole for an international audience.

“Newen Connect is thrilled that we can continue to build on the legacy of one of the best-known shows on British television.”