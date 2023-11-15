New Zealand’s NZ On Air launches fund to support regional Pacific productions

New Zealand screen funding agency NZ On Air has launched a NZ$1.9m (US$1.1m) fund to support local producers creating content from a Pasifika perspective to be broadcast in New Zealand, known in Māori language as Aotearoa, and throughout the Pacific region.

The Aotearoa New Zealand Pacific Regional Media Fund, has been made possible by a one-off funding allocation of NZ$10m provided by the government to NZ On Air in the last budget.

NZ On Air project lead for the initiative, Nicole Rex, said the funding initiative is an important first.

“The connection between Pasifika in Aotearoa and in the islands is incredibly strong. This co-production idea leverages that strength and at the same time allows for our local producers to support the talent development of their Pacific Island counterparts,” Rex said.

The fund will see NZ-based Pasifika producers collaborate with producers in the Pacific Islands to produce scripted or non-fiction screen content, with a segment of the fund devoted to the creation of original music by Pasifika composers and musicians as part of the productions.

The content will be broadcast on the Pasifika TV network across 15 Pacific countries and in New Zealand. Content selected will be in Pacific languages, or a mix of English and Pacific languages, and will be filmed in the Pacific Islands.

NZ On Air head of funding Amie Mills said: “The goal is to bring the best from both sides to collaborate, learn from each other, and produce dynamic, digital-first content that will resonate for our Pasifika audiences here and abroad.”

The initiative is being run by NZ On Air in collaboration with Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited which is funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to foster stronger relationships between New Zealand and the Pacific region by supporting its media sector.