New Zealand’s Kiri and Lou animation series gets feature treatment

New Zealand children’s animation series Kiri and Lou is in production for its first long form spin-off.

International distributor Cake confirmed the series has been adapted into a 60-minute format titled Kiri and Lou Rarararara!.

The prequel feature will have both a broadcast and theatrical release in 2026 supported by a merchandise roll out that includes books, music and toys.

The movie project will be produced by series co-creator Fiona Copland for Stretchy Studio, written and directed by series director Harry Sinclair with the lead characters voiced by Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords, What We Do in the Shadows) and Olivia Tennet (Power Rangers, The Lord of the Rings), who are the original series voices.

Animation director Antony Elworthy (Isle of Dogs, Coraline), heads an international team of leading stop-motion animators for this production.

The Kiri and Lou series was originally commissioned by TVNZ, CBC, BBC and Sky, and is screening in many territories including the US on Nick Jr since 2022, CBeebies in the UK and ABC Kids in Australia.

The film is financed by New Zealand Film Commission, NZ On Air, Screen Canterbury and Hinterland. Theatrically distribution will be handled by Vendetta Films in New Zealand and Australia with Cake handling the rest of world and broadcast release.