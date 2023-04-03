New Zealand/Ireland crime copro The Gone leads Red Arrow’s MipTV slate

Red Arrow Studios International is heading to this month’s MipTV market in Cannes with a slate led by New Zealand and Ireland coproduction The Gone.

The 6×60’ mystery crime drama is produced by Wellington-based Kingfisher Films in association with Southern Light Films for pubcasters TVNZ (New Zealand) and RTÉ (Ireland).

Described as a contemporary detective drama, it follows an Irish Special Branch detective who heads to New Zealand to help search for two young Irish tourists who have vanished without a trace.

Further scripted highlights on the Red Arrow slate include premium drama Plan B (6×45’), starring Patrick J Adams and Karine Vanasse, and youth-skewing comedy drama Intimate (8×30’).

Produced by Montreal-based KOTV for Canadian pubcaster CBC, Plan B is a high-concept psychological drama about a man on a desperate and relentless quest to save his relationship – using time travel.

Intimate is produced by Germany’s Pyjama Pictures and Kleine Brüder for streaming service Joyn. The improvised series comes from the creators and stars of Die Discounter.

Red Arrow’s formats slate is led by Stranded on Honeymoon Island, a new adventure dating show in which couples are marooned on a desert island and left to fend for themselves for three weeks.

From Snowman Productions, the company that created Married at First Sight, the format was originally produced by PIT for VTM2 in Belgium.

Also available at MipTV is new format Don’t Panic, which teaches viewers to worry less and prepare more for existential threats, delivered in an informative, entertaining and lightly comedic way. The format was originally produced by Israel’s Nawi Pro for KAN11.

Other new additions to the Red Arrow slate include primetime dating show Rate My Date, originally produced by DPU for Sat.1 (Germany); Celebrity Career Challenge, a primetime format that sends celebrities around the world to consider a change of career; and The Unbeatables, which pits celebrities against non-celebs. The latter pair were originally produced by Redseven Entertainment for ProSieben (Germany).

Factual entertainment highlights include new seasons of Married at First Sight US (23×120′ plus three specials) and Australia (36×90’), produced by Kinetic Content for Lifetime (US) and Endemol Shine Australia for Nine Network respectively.