New Zealand industry pays tribute to influential screen pioneer John Barnett

New Zealand’s screen industry is mourning the death of respected film and television production pioneer John Barnett.

Barnett’s career began in 1973 and over 50 years in various pivotal roles he helped shape the New Zealand screen sector and powered its international ambitions.

For 25 years, Barnett led New Zealand’s largest film and TV production company, South Pacific Pictures, the prodco behind soap Shortland Street and movie Whale Rider, which was acquired by All3Media in 2003.

Following the sale of his stake in the company, Barnett set up Endeavour Ventures, which allowed him to return to his original role as an independent producer. Most recently, he coproduced Dark City: The Cleaner, which debuted in March 2024.

During his career, Barnett was the production force behind projects including Outrageous Fortune, The Brokenwood Mysteries, Sione’s Wedding and the Oscar-nominated Whale Rider.

Barnett’s influence was felt throughout New Zealand media, with career milestones including co-founding the National Business Review and co-founding of New Zealand’s industry magazine OnFilm. He also launched the Sundance Channel in New Zealand, now titled Rialto, which was the first Sundance-affiliated channel outside the US.

He served two terms on the New Zealand Film Commission board and delivered a central and enduring contribution to New Zealand’s Screen Production & Development Association (Spada) as president, life member and recipient of the Spada/Data Book Industry Champion Award in 2002.

“John worked tirelessly to ensure producers’ voices were heard in policy, funding and creative arenas, and his advocacy helped strengthen the industry for all who followed. John’s life, career and legacy will leave an indelible mark on our industry,” said Spada in a statement.