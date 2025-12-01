New Zealand Film Commission appoints former WBD ANZ head Glen Kyne to board

The New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) has appointed former Warner Bros Discovery executive Glen Kyne to its board.

The seasoned screen executive was most recently senior vice president and head of network at WBD for Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Kyne has also served as senior VP and GM at Discovery ANZ, chief commercial officer at MediaWorks NZ and director at Bravo TV NZ.

Kyne stepped down from his role as WBD ANZ regional senior VP and head of networks for ANZ and Japan in August 2024 during a regional restructure.

“There is incredible talent in our screen sector and it makes a significant contribution to our economy, our culture and our identity and I can’t wait to support Graeme Mason (chair), Annie Murray (chief) and the incredibly talented team at the NZFC to help achieve its goals,” Kyne said of his new role.

Kyne replaces long-serving NZFC board member David Wright who has concluded his tenure after several years. Kyne’s placement to the board is for a three-year term ending October 2028.

In addition to Kyne’s new appointment, commercial barrister at Clifton Chambers, Jane Meares, has been reappointed to the NZFC for an additional three-year term which ends November 2028.

“Jane’s reappointment ensures the Board retains her valuable legal skills, while Glen’s operational knowledge, strategic insights in the screen and media sector, and commercial acumen will be great assets to the Board,” said secretary for culture and heritage, Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.