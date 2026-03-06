New Zealand and Brazil draw up new screen coproduction treaty

The New Zealand and Brazilian governments have signed a coproduction screen agreement, representing NZ’s first official treaty with a Latin American partner.

The new agreement will allow coproduction partners to access reciprocal funding and incentives only available to domestic producers in each country.

New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) deputy CEO and head of coproduction and incentives, Chris Payne said it gives New Zealand filmmakers a clear pathway to work with Brazil and combine funding and talent, while also reaching new audiences both within Brazil and across wider Latin America.

“In advance of the treaty being signed, we held a productive meeting with representatives of Brazil’s Audiovisual Secretariat and Ancine at the Cannes Film Market in 2025. With the treaty now signed, we look forward to partnering on activity at this year’s Cannes Film Market to connect our producers and encourage potential collaborations,” Payne said.

The NZFC devoted significant resources throughout 2025 to accelerating global partnership talks and expand coproduction treaty opportunities with trade delegations to Annecy, the Cannes film festival, India, the UK and Ireland.

At the time NZFC chief Annie Murray said: “In a time of immense change, we are doubling down on what makes us unique, our stories, our talent and our connections. We’re here in India, the UK and France to fly the flag for Aotearoa’s storytellers, to forge deals that benefit our creators and crews back home, and to invite the world to be a part of New Zealand’s next screen industry chapter.”

New Zealand currently has 18 official international coproduction partners across both film and TV, with foundational content partners including Australia, Canada and the UK. Since 1988, those coproduction alliances have yielded total production spend of approximately NZ$1 billion (US$590m), with just over half of that reflecting New Zealand expenditure.

The agreement was signed in Brasília by New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters, and Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Mauro Vieira.