New West Australia studio built and operated by screen heavyweight consortium

The former CEO of screen agency Screenwest, Ian Booth, producer Jamie Hilton and West Australian property developer magnate Adrian Fini are behind the new A$233.5m (US$154m) state funded screen production facility being built in Western Australia.

The new studio is slated to begin hosting productions from 2026 and was greenlit by the former government three years ago to compel national and international productions into the state.

Construction of the new studio facility commenced this week and is forecast to create 600 local direct and indirect new jobs, during its build phase.

The current Roger Cook Labor government confirmed that the consortium, Home Fire, will build the facility, with the government investing A$233.5m to construct the facility. The former Premier Mark McGowan has originally estimated the facility would cost the state A$100m.

Home Fire Creative Industries, the consortium selected by the government under a market-led proposal pitch, will build, develop and operate the facility. Little detail has been revealed on the structure of the studio operations but the consortium includes of Screenwest’s former CEO Booth and Australian film producer Jamie Hilton, who is currently filming a feature film in Perth. Booth is also the MD and producer at Indian Pacific Films, a production and investment company in addition to being the CEO of Black Swan Theatre Company.

The studio facility will include four purpose-built sound stages and other onsite screen production facilitie, including production offices, an art department and wardrobe, workshops, a backlot, parking and set storage.

West Australian premier Roger Cook said that the state’s Production Attraction Incentive investment, was already reaping high returns with productions including The Surfer, The Twelve and We Bury the Dead creating new local jobs opportunities, and enabling skill development.