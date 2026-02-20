New versions of All3’s Traitors ordered in territories including Indonesia, Serbia

New versions of All3Media’s psychological reality format The Traitors have been greenlit in five territories, including Indonesia and Serbia.

Indonesian production and distribution company Falcon has commissioned a 10-part celebrity version for its eponymous streaming platform, while Television Malta ordered a Maltese celebrity version produced by local prodco Greatt, and Serbia’s PRVA TV ordered a local version produced by Rainmaker.

All3Media, which controls the format and sells it globally via All3Media International, said new versions have also been commissioned in Slovakia and Estonia though it did not name the local buyers.

With this latest crop of commissions, All3Media said the format has now been sold into 40 territories in total. The London-headquartered company also recently announced greenlights in Turkey, Brazil, Mexico and South Korea, while the Indian version was recently renewed for a second instalment on Prime Video.

The original Dutch format, created and developed by IDTV in partnership with RTL Creative Unit, debuted on RTL 4 in the Netherlands in 2021. It has gone on to become a massive hit on the BBC in the UK and Peacock in the US. In Britain, the finale of The Celebrity Traitors attracted 15 million viewers in late 2025, according to the BBC. On Peacock, the American version amassed 3.2 billion minutes of view time in the month after its fourth season premiered.

“The Traitors can only be described as a phenomenon. The global scale of the show and the passion of fans around the world is a testament to the originality and adaptability of the format and the skill of all of our local production partners,” said All3Media International CEO Louise Pedersen.

“Reaching 40 territories at the start of 2026 is a significant milestone and we’re delighted The Traitors’ mix of intrigue, deception and drama will be delighting even more viewers around the world.”