New UK prodco iGeneration Studios acquires Komixx Entertainment Group

New UK-based film and TV producer iGeneration Studios has acquired transatlantic prodco Komixx Entertainment Group.

Best known for producing Netflix’s blockbuster movie series The Kissing Booth, Komixx has developed a catalogue of content for preschoolers, children, teenagers and young adults from digital original and adapted literary rights.

Fresh from The Kissing Booth 3, Netflix recently confirmed it had picked up new coming-of-age family series My Life with the Walter Boys from Komixx and Sony Pictures Television International Productions.

Komixx is also behind preschool animation hits Dog Loves Books, Wanda & the Alien and Toby’s Travelling Circus, which have been sold worldwide to the likes of ABC Kids, Al Jazeera, AMC Networks, CBeebies, BBC Worldwide, Channel 5’s Milkshake!, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, Netflix, Rai, RTE, SVT, Tiny Pop, Vme Kids, Wildbrain and YLE.

The combined group’s existing operations in London and LA are rebranding to iGeneration Studios, to house all young adult, primetime drama and feature projects. The Komixx brand name is being retained for preschool and children’s TV projects both in the UK and Australia.

Komixx’s CEO Ed Glauser will lead iGeneration Studios, whose headquarters will remain in London. Komixx in Australia will continue to be headed by managing director Amanda Morrison.

The Perth-based joint venture producer is responsible for children’s live-action adventure series ITCH and is currently producing the pilot for a new indigenous drama called Wirnitj.

Over in LA, iGeneration Studios has appointed Lawrence Aldridge as president of its US operations. Aldridge, who was previously senior VP of corporate alliances during a decade at The Walt Disney Company, and more recently chief procurement and alliances officer at Sony Pictures Entertainment, will lead and build the US operations from LA.

iGeneration Studios has secured third-party investment from MediaNet Partners, but no financial details of the acquisition were disclosed.

Glauser said: “We have come a long way in 15 years, beginning with kids’ TV for the BBC, Netflix, Nickelodeon and other broadcasters worldwide. Building on the success we have enjoyed with The Kissing Booth and other properties, we are now developing and producing a wonderful catalogue of exciting, on-demand programmes and films for teenagers and young adults.

“This injection of growth funding couldn’t come at a better time for us and, together with the genre-driven group reorganisation, we are superbly well positioned to respond to the huge growth in demand for programming from the on-demand film and TV services. We couldn’t be more excited about where we’re heading.

“iGeneration Studios will accelerate the development and production of shows from our catalogue for a much wider audience, satisfying evolving tastes and preferences. This means producing a thrilling new slate of young adult and primetime broadcast properties, bringing on board some amazingly creative and talented new people.

“By expanding into new genres of high-profile scripted drama, with tense thrillers, true crime and supernatural mystery, we’ll have even more content to entertain the i-generation ‘connected’ audience.”