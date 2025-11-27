New UK film and TV studio given greenlight despite concerns over potential oversupply

UK ministers have approved a new £750m (US$991m) film and TV studio in the south-east of England, despite concerns over a potential oversupply of studio space in the country due to industry challenges.

Marlow Film Studios in Buckinghamshire was denied planning permission last year over industry uncertainty and green belt concerns, however following an appeal by developer Dido Property, the decision has been reversed.

The planned Marlow Film Studios creative campus will include 18 sound stages and a culture and skills academy.

It comes as many UK studios are already working at reduced capacity, as research into the potential viability of new studios in the south of England have highlighted, with some voicing concern around a potential oversupply of studio space in the country, as investigated by C21 earlier this year.

In February, local MP Joy Morrissey pointed to Pinewood’s U-turn on its expansions as proof of waning demand for extra studio space in the UK. Plans at Holyport Studios in nearby Berkshire were rejected in June for similar reasons.

In a letter explaining the government’s stance on Holyport Studios, a planning officer said that while ministers support the creative industries, existing studio capacity is likely sufficient “for the immediate future.”

However, Marlow Film Studios now looks set to join a cluster of major studios in Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire, the two counties that claim most of the UK’s film and TV studios thanks to their proximity to London, including the recently approved Longcross Studios, Amazon Studios-owned Bray Film Studios, Shepperton Studios and an expanding Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, where cameras recently began rolling on HBO’s Harry Potter series.

C21 understands concerns over new studio space being built in the south of England are less pronounced compared to other new builds in the north of the country due to a long-established supply of crew in the south and proximity to London.

Marlow Film Studios has previously received vocal support from Avatar director James Cameron, as well as other high-profile directors such as Sam Mendes and Paul Greengrass.

Robert Laycock, Marlow Studios CEO, said: “We are very pleased with the decision by the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government to approve our planning application for Marlow Studios.

“The determination is a real vote of confidence in the UK and in its creative industries. This is a meaningful decision for anyone who believes in the UK’s future, our nation’s creative genius and our unmatched capability to inspire the world.

“For Buckinghamshire, this is a powerful vote of confidence in the coming generations. Regenerating a poorly landfilled site to enable new careers and pass on exceptional skills in this world-beating British industry is the right decision.

“It’s a signal to investors who aim for high quality development, done in the right way, through outstanding design that brings sustainable opportunities and benefits to their community. The decision is clear in its assessment that Marlow Studios will attract global investment, help the UK maintain its competitive creative edge and will strengthen the west London film cluster.

“We know Marlow Studios will be a media campus like no other – offering the world’s creative businesses a bespoke facility, leading in emerging technology and design that drives creativity and storytelling.

“The global creative sector is growing fast, with a pace of change that is driving new investment. New platforms, new technology, including AI, and new ways of telling stories require a different approach. Marlow Studios will be the campus that drives creative collaboration for the coming era.”