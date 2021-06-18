New trio bolsters WarnerMedia EMEA

WarnerMedia EMEA has appointed three country managers in the wake of the departure of Iris Knobloch, former president of Germany, France, Benelux, Austria and Switzerland, earlier this month.

Sylvia Rothblum has been appointed country manager for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, on top of her role as head of TV distribution for the region in which she has 20 years of experience.

Pierre Branco, country manager for MENA, Turkey and Africa, has been made country manager for France and Benelux, retaining his responsibilities from his previous position. He has been at Warner for 15 years.

WarnerMedia has also made Jamie Friend country manager for Nordic and central & eastern Europe, in addition to his current role as WarnerMedia EMEA’s chief financial officer. He joined eight years ago and has held a number of strategic and financial positions.

The country managers will execute WarnerMedia’s strategy and marketing across the various regions including production, distribution and licensing. They will work closely with WarnerMedia Studios and Networks and with HBO Max across EMEA.

Priya Dogra, president of WarnerMedia EMEA and Asia, said: “Sylvia, Pierre and Jamie are proven leaders with exceptional strategic expertise and a deep understanding of our business.

“They bring a passion for our much-loved brands and franchises and an appreciation for strong relationships with our distribution partners. Their formidable business acumen will help drive further growth and innovation for our company in these important markets.”