New tech firm Karmanline to help creatives and studios use AI ‘effectively and responsibly’

Entertainment technology company Karmanline has launched in the UK aiming to help creatives and studios use artificial intelligence (AI) “effectively and responsibly.”

The company said it is seeking to make development and production pipelines more efficient, advise on AI implementation and build “ethical, forward-thinking solutions,”

It will offer a range of advisory services, including AI strategy and training; workflow optimisation for scripted and unscripted AI production; custom technology for creative teams and studios; creativity-based applications for AI techniques; and specialist legal and commercial guidance for intersecting media with technology.

As its first product release, set for later this year, London-based Karmanline will unveil a script visualisation platform. This is designed to “enhance” development and pre-production by helping creatives and producers quickly conceptualise scripts visually, helping to accelerate and improve scenario planning, decision-making and alignment across teams.

Karmanline has been founded by senior figures with experience across Hollywood showrunning, global legal and business affairs, physical production and AI product development.

In a statement, the firm said it is “dedicated to empowering creators and protecting” creative’s work “in a rapidly evolving production landscape.”

“At Karmanline, we see how technology can elevate human creativity, not replace it,” said CEO and ex-Google exec Tim Carter.

“We’re here to make development and production more agile, more comprehensive and faster. We also bring more security to creative ideas and their legal execution by delivering an end-to-end solution to integrate creative, practical, and operational workflows, enabling the creative forces that underpin this industry.”