New Saskia Noort novel Adem to be adapted for the screen by Dutch prodco Big Blue

Amsterdam-based scripted prodco Big Blue (The Crash) has acquired the rights to adapt Dutch crime writer Saskia Noort’s new novel Adem into a potential TV series.

Published by The House of Books, Adem tells the story of outspoken protagonist Marieke, a successful writer who seems to have the perfect life but is struggling with loneliness, divorce, motherhood and her sexuality.

Big Blue has produced projects such as romantic costume drama Grand Hotel by the Sea, for Dutch broadcaster KRO-NCRV and Belgium’s VRT, and mini-series The Crash, for Studiocanal.

Fleur Winters, producer, said: “We are convinced that the book is perfectly suited for an entertaining series or film featuring a wonderfully outspoken female lead, and we look forward to bringing it to life for a broad Dutch audience.”