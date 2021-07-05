New Pictures CEO Pattinson steps down

Charlie Pattinson, the co-founder of All3Media-owned drama label New Pictures in the UK, is leaving his role as CEO.

Pattinson co-founded New Pictures with joint CEO Willow Grylls and creative director Elaine Pyke in 2013.

Together, the trio have exec produced all of the prodco’s shows over the past eight years, including Catherine the Great for Sky Atlantic and HBO, The Missing for BBC1 and Starz, The Innocents for Netflix and Indian Summers for Channel 4.

Other shows under their tenure include White House Farm for ITV and HBO Max, The Spanish Princess for Starz, The Deceived for Channel 5 and Des for ITV and Sundance.

Pattinson will become non-executive chair of the company and will continue as an exec producer on a boutique slate of projects including season two of Sky One’s Cobra and BBC1’s upcoming series Champion. Grylls and Pyke are retaining their existing roles.

Prior to New Pictures, Pattinson set up Company Pictures with George Faber in 1998 and grew it into one of the UK’s largest independent TV and film drama production companies.

While there, his producer and exec producer credits included Our Friends in the North for BBC1; Elizabeth I for Channel 4 and HBO; 10 seasons of Shameless for Channel 4; seven seasons of Wild at Heart for ITV; seven seasons of Skins for E4; seven seasons of Inspector George Gently for BBC1; and The White Queen for BBC1 and Starz, among others.

“I am incredibly proud of the work we have all done at New Pictures and of the extraordinary team that Willow, Elaine and I have built over the last eight years. It’s time for me to work differently and take on new challenges and with Willow at the helm I am looking forward to New Pictures’ next period of continued growth and creativity,” Pattinson said.

Grylls added: “Setting up New Pictures and seeing the company grow has been a hugely rewarding and collaborative experience. Charlie has always allowed others to flourish and I hope to do the same under my stewardship. He will still be a creative force within the company but I’m looking forward to taking New Pictures to the next stage of development with some exciting new projects in the pipeline.”