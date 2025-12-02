New North American, Australian and European adaptations of Married at First Sight in the works

Seven.One Studios International has signed new format and tape deals for its hit reality format Married at First Sight across North America, Australia and Europe.

Next year will see the return of Married at First Sight in Spain, where Mediaset has commissioned a new season of the reality series to be produced by Bulldog. The show previously aired in the territory on Antena 3 between 2015 and 2018.

Meanwhile in the Nordics, Swedish broadcaster SVT has commissioned a 16-episode season 15 to air next year.

TV2 in Norway and public broadcaster NRK have both acquired Married at First Sight tape for the first time. NRK has acquired season 11 and season 12 of Married at First Sight Sweden and season 11 of Married at First Sight Denmark, while TV2 has acquired Married at First Sight UK seasons 10 and 11 and Married at First Sight Australia seasons 12 and 13.

In other Nordic tape news, Sýn in Iceland has picked up Married at First Sight Australia seasons 12 and 13, plus Married at First Sight UK seasons nine and 10.

Elsewhere, Canada’s Corus Entertainment has acquired Married at First Sight UK seasons nine and 10, Married at First Sight Australia seasons 12 and 13 and Married at First Sight USA seasons 19 through 22 for the broadcaster’s Slice network.

Married at First Sight USA season 19 was the first season to air on Peacock, the format’s new home in the US. The streamer has signed a three-season deal beginning with season 19, which aired this fall. Kinetic Content are the producers.

While in addition to commissioning season 13 to air in 2026, Australia’s Nine has also taken delivery of a 32-season bundle of Married at First Sight English-language tapes, encompassing the UK and New Zealand versions, plus Married at First Sight USA Spin-offs.

In the UK, where Married at First Sight UK season ten has just aired on E4, the broadcaster has acquired the forthcoming Married at First Sight Australia season 13, relicensing Married at First Sight Australia from seasons four onwards, and Married at First Sight New Zealand seasons one to three for streaming.

The format was originally created and produced by Snowman Productions, a Seven.One Studios company, for Denmark’s DR.