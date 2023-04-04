Please wait...
New int’l deals for Oz drama Love Me

Australian drama series Love Me

NEWS BRIEF: Australian drama series Love Me, produced by Warner Bros International Television Australia Production for pay TV outfit Foxtel, has been shopped to a host of international broadcasters by London-based distributor DCD Rights.

New sales for series two include: Yes-dBS and Hot (Israel); Proximus and Pickx+ (Belgium); and streaming service CBC Gem (Canada). It has already sold to Acorn TV (UK, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, India) and Viaplay (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Netherlands). The series is adapted from the hit Viaplay Original Älska mig created by Josephine Bornebusch.

