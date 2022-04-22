New ‘fully accessible’ UK studio set to launch in Bedfordshire by 2024

A 1.3 million sq ft studio space is gearing up to launch in the UK promising creche facilities, site-wide accessibility and “a balanced environment around wellness and work.”

Home of Production (HOP) Studios is being spearheaded by Katya Baker, a 30-year production veteran of TV and film facilities developer Quartermaster Entertainment.

It is a joint venture between Baker and Verb – Cathexis-owned company that operates in the real estate sector.

The aim is to provide fully flexible sound stages “created by producers, for producers,” that will cater to the specific needs of production workflows. It is claiming to be a wholly sustainable development.

In addition, the venture is promising to work with communities, educational bodies and training schemes in order to become “an intrinsic part of the local economy, working on training new entrants into the entertainment industry and employing locally wherever possible.”

The first site is earmarked for Bedfordshire. The process is well underway with extensive consultation with local planning, Central Bedfordshire, and a public consultation on the proposed plans taking place during April 2022 and then again in June 2022. It aims to be ready for booking by 2024.

The studios will offer substantial accommodation across sound stages, workshops, storage and offices with additional planned space for supporting craftspeople and services in an easy access creative hub.

The group’s ambition is to eventually create a network across the UK and internationally, working according to modern production needs and provide certainty and flexibility for producers.

It comes as competition for studio space in the UK has intensified in recent years following the production boom caused by international streamers and delays resulting from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, many UK studios have come in for criticism from campaign groups such as Underlying Health Condition, which have highlighted woeful inadequacies in accessibility for disabled professionals across the UK’s filming facilities and studios.

Baker said: “HOP Studios really will be the home of production. Having spent many years working in the film and TV industry, I have had my fair share of studio experiences, both good and bad. Whereas technology, the broadcasting landscape and working culture have moved at pace, facilities have not – no one can claim to have the capabilities to truly cater for all the complexities of modern productions. Having explored the ongoing lack of capacity despite the various studio expansions, the need for new studio space is very real, and not just space.

“The wellbeing of production crews also needs to be addressed within their working environment. HOP Studios is here to shake up the facilities sector and provide modern working environments for modern, TV and film producers.”