New Famous Five series ventures to Oz streamer Stan in tandem with the UK’s BBC

Australian streamer Stan has acquired the new screen adaptation of Enid Blyton’s Famous Five novels co-produced by the BBC and ZDF.

Stan will premiere the first instalment of the three-part series in Australia on the same date as the BBC in December.

The reimagined series based on Blyton’s iconic series of children’s tales, has been packaged as three 90-minute episodes. Exec producers include Nicolas Winding Refn and Matthew Read from Moonage Pictures, while the producer is Sophie MacClancy. BBC Studios, which has a minority stake in Moonage, will oversee international distribution.

The series was commissioned by Sarah Muller, senior head of BBC Children’s Commissioning 7+ and the BBC commissioning editor is Amy Buscombe. From German pubcaster ZDF, Frank Seyberth, head of international coproduction and commissioning editor Katharina Kremling are responsible for the project.

The series stars Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones), Ann Akinjirin (Moon Knight), James Lance (Ted Lasso) and Diana Quick (Father Brown).

The first episode is directed by Tim Kirkby (Fleabag) and produced by Moonage Pictures and byNWR Originals. Asim Abbasi will direct the second episode and Bill Eagles (Beautiful Creatures, Gotham, Pennyworth) will direct the third episode.