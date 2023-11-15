New batch of production companies named in Channel 4’s 2023 Emerging Indie Fund

Eight production companies from across the UK have been named in Channel 4’s Emerging Indie Fund, with six other nations and regions (N&R)-based indies receiving discretionary awards from the UK public broadcaster.

The recipients of this year’s main award are: Acclaimed Content (Birmingham); Curly Media (Bristol); Enon films (Sheffield); Frank Films (Bristol); Osprey Television (Shotton); Specky Productions (Glasgow); The Slate Works (Devon & Somerset); and Walk on Air Films (Belfast).

Channel 4’s Emerging Indie Fund offers a package of support to independent production companies to help them grow, secure more business and enhance their long-term prospects.

Benefits for indies in the Emerging Indie Fund include: financial assistance for slate development; regular access to a Channel 4 commissioning editor; regular contact with Channel 4’s head of indie relations Rebecca Thompson; development workshops; expert advice from a variety of departments within Channel 4 including commercial affairs, the legal department and advertising-funded programming teams; access to the 4Producers Network; and advice from business development and slate development consultants.

Discretionary awards will be made to: Blair Black (Belfast); Catman Media Ltd (Belfast); Lunar Lander (Sheffield); Rock Films (Birmingham); Rock Paper Productions (Newcastle Upon Tyne); and Schnoobert Productions (Newcastle Upon Tyne).

These companies will gain access to 4Producers’ networking events, development workshops and funds to help towards development of programme ideas. They will also benefit from regular access to Thompson.

Channel 4’s director of commissioning operations Emma Hardy said: “The Emerging Indie Fund has shown it can make a tangible difference to production companies and help them grow and secure commissions.

“Since its launch in 2020, more than 30 N&R-based companies which have been invited to be part of the Emerging Indie Fund have gone on to secure commissions which shows the impact the fund can have on helping indies become more established.”

Thompson said: “This is a difficult time for indies, particularly small indies based in the nations and regions, so we are delighted to be able to support these companies to make them more robust and also help them shape their ideas to put them in the best possible position to win commissions.”

Commissions secured by Emerging Fund Indies include: Kailash’s Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck; Made In Dubai by Angel Eye; the second season of Living Wild by Full Fat TV; and Love My Face (working title) by Flabbergast TV.

The Emerging Indie Fund was specifically developed to help nurture up-and-coming indies, widen their networks and relationships and help them move on to the next level of their development. The fund’s focus is to support indies based in the nations and regions.

Channel 4 has also revealed that Belfast-based Waddell Media has been recommissioned for a third 8×60’ series of Britain’s Most Expensive Houses.