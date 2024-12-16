New Aussie SVoD data shows budgets are up but global content distribution is down

Netflix, Amazon, Disney and Paramount have upped their spend on Australian productions in the past year but there has been a significant drop in this content being streamed internationally, new figures show.

Annual data collated from streamers by the Australian Communications and Media Authority show that A$341m (US$217m) was invested in Australian programming over the year. This included a A$6m increase in commissioning expenditure and an A$11m increase in expenditure on acquired programmes.

Despite a broad boost in expenditure, ACMA’s fifth SVoD Australian Content Report, prepared with voluntary collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+ and Stan, reflects backward steps in many segments of the sector.

While streamers may be increasing budgets on local productions, the data reveals an alarming inverse trend in that Australian-made content being streamed internationally, has significantly dropped.

The report data shows that across every continent, except for North America, programming hours and titles of Australian programming have significantly dropped.

In Europe, the average number of Australian programming titles available dropped from 43.1 to 28.8 (year-on-year) with hours of programming dropping from 182.6 hours to 120.2 hours, while in North America, Aussie titles dropped from 69.5 to 59.5 but with hours being higher from 357.4 in 2023/23 to 439.1 in the last year.

Of all five streamers only one, Stan, is purely domestic. The report does not offer an explanation on the content export drop.

Significantly, in terms of genres it revealed that sports expenditure, in an Olympics coverage year, drove reported investment, which was up from A$70.9m in the previous year to A$103.3m in 2023–24, while drama expenditure only increased from A$195.3m to A$201.6m during the year.

Light entertainment was up by A$1.2m, accounting for expenditure of A$21.3m in 2023–24, yet children’s drama, children’s non-drama and documentary programmes decreased to their lowest levels since reporting started in 2019–20.

In terms of commissioned or co-commissioned programmes over the financial year, the five SVoD providers spent a combined A$225.2m on 55 Australian shows, which made up 66% of total SVoD provider expenditure on local programming.

Screen Producers Australia said the figures and declines reflected the collapse in investment in children’s and documentary content “and masking of actual investment due to increasingly murky reporting.”

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said a critical point in the data is a decline in reported programme commissioning by 18% in 2023-24, which reports 55 commissions compared to the 2022-23 of 67.

“What cannot be masked here, however, is that expenditure on children’s drama, children’s non-drama and documentary programmes decreased to their lowest levels since reporting started in 2019–20. The Australian screen stories are not getting a fair go from streaming platforms. Until the Australian government puts some local content rules in place, it will continue to be all take and no give for Australian audiences and jobs,” he said.