New animated kids’ sitcom Aquila & The Medieval Misfits finds European buyers

Canal+ in France, UK commercial broadcaster ITV, Germany’s NDR and RTBF in Belgium have all acquired new animated sitcom Aquila & The Medieval Misfits.

The series is made by Banijay Kids & Family labels Zodiak Kids & Family France (Totally Spies!) and Tiger Aspect Kids & Family (Charlie & Lola), in coproduction with Umedia and with the support of CNC, Wallimage, Procirep and Angoa.

First pitched at Cartoon Forum 2023, Aquila… is based on an original idea by Henry Paker and Tom Beattie and the illustrations of Paker. Set in the chaotic medieval world of Yetropolis, it follows a resourceful 10-year-old who works as a personal assistant to a pampered princess.

“This series embodies the creative ambition of Banijay Kids & Family: bold, original and driven by character. Aquila & The Medieval Misfits brings together top-tier talent and a truly unique comic sensibility. The result is a series that feels both fresh and instantly accessible for today’s young audiences,” said Benoit Di Sabatino, CEO Banijay Kids & Family/Zodiak Kids & Family France.