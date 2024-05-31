New AI-focused platform allows users to create TV episodes using text prompts

Generative artificial intelligence (AI)-focused Fable Studio has launched a new streaming platform that enables its users to create video episodes using text prompts.

Describing itself as wanting to be the “Netflix of AI,” the San Francisco-based company said its platform, titled Showrunner, will write, animate, direct, voice and edit episodes based solely on text prompts.

Users of the platform, which has not yet been released publicly, will be able to create and then watch their own episodes. On its website, Fable invites people to join the Showrunner waitlist to gain early access to the platform.

“The next Netflix won’t be purely passive; you will be at home, describe the show you’d like to watch and within a minute or two start watching,” said Fable Studios CEO Edward Saatchi.

The company made headlines last summer with the release of an AI tool that could generate entire episodes of South Park from a single voice prompt. The video caused a stir, especially as it was released when the Writers Guild of America had been on strike for almost three months and just days after actors’ union SAG-AFTRA also took to the picket lines.

The company said it used South Park as the basis of the launch for research purposes only, and that it will not release the programme to the public as it does not own the IP.

On Thursday, the company released Exit Valley, a five-minute animated project generated via the Showrunner platform. The satirical episode is set in Silicon Valley and follows tech entrepreneurs whose big dreams to change the world for the better don’t necessarily pan out.

The capability of the Showrunner platform raises further questions about the ability for AI tools to eliminate myriad roles across scripted, unscripted and animated content.

It is clear that it will streamline some processes and reduce the time taken to complete others. However, opinion is somewhat divided on whether or not audiences will want to watch content created by AI.

A recent report from Deloitte indicated that younger audiences are open to it, with a survey revealing that 42% of consumers feel generative AI and humans can both deliver entertaining content, while around 30% of younger consumers feel content created by generative AI could be more interesting than that written by humans.

Saatchi said one of Showrunner’s capabilities is to create episodes that put the user into the story itself. “Finish a show that you enjoy and make new episodes, and even put yourself and your friends in episodes – fighting aliens, in your favorite sitcom, and solving crimes,” he said.

Fable Studio is positioning itself as a company that wants to change or shift the traditional relationship between content and audience.

“Get ready for the simulated show revolution,” reads a slogan in the promotional video for Showrunner.