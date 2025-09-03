Please wait...
Please wait...
×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING STORIES

HBO Max content chief Sarah Aubrey eyes ‘pulpy, sexy’ projects
It's a myth that young people aren't interested in TV, says TikTok exec
M&A experts see investor confidence slowly returning to TV production
Vice Studios taking unscripted IP into scripted realm with $500m credit facility
State of California 'has failed' the TV and film industry, says Frank Spotnitz

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE