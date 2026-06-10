Netflix’s VP of unscripted series Jeff Gaspin exiting streamer, moving to production

Veteran television executive Jeff Gaspin, who joined Netflix in early 2024 as VP of unscripted series, is exiting the streaming giant.

Following his departure on July 1, Gaspin will transition into a producing role, working on both existing shows like Age of Attraction and upcoming shows such as Physical 100: USA and the Monopoly unscripted series.

The exact reason for his departure has not been given, but reports suggest that he and Brandon Riegg, VP of non-fiction series and sports, jointly decided now was an opportune moment for Gaspin to move to the producing side.

Gaspin was hired by Riegg more than two years ago after the pair previously worked together at NBCUniversal.

Gaspin was previously the chairman at NBC Universal Television Entertainment from 2009 to 2011 overseeing all business, creative and distribution aspects for the company’s TV entertainment portfolio, as well as playing a key role in NBC’s acquisition of Dutch format The Voice.

Across two stints at NBCUniversal, he also held titles including president and chief operating officer at NBC Universal Television Group, president of Bravo and VP of programming and development at NBC News.

In addition, he led his own production company, Gaspin Media, which produced several titles for Netflix such as true crime doc The Tinder Swindler, music competition series Rhythm & Flow and historical anthology drama The First Lady. Gaspin’s departure was first reported by Deadline.