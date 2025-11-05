Please wait...
Netflix wants S3 of romcom Nobody Wants This

Nobody Wants This

NEWS BRIEF: Netflix has ordered a third season of Nobody Wants This, the romantic comedy created by Erin Foster and starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.

The renewal comes after season two premiered on October 23, topping Netflix’s English-language TV chart for the past two weeks. Production on the 20th Television show will remain in LA, with season three slated to premiere in 2026. Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan are showrunners.

C21 reporter 05-11-2025 ©C21Media
