Netflix unveils slate of Mexican films starring Diego Luna, Maite Alberdi and Ariel Winograd

Netflix has commissioned a slate of original Mexican films featuring talents such as Diego Luna, Rodrigo García, Ariel Winograd, Alonso Ruizpalacios and Maite Alberdi as part of its US$1bn investment in the country.

In total, the streamer has announced five new feature films, including Mexico 86, produced by and starring Diego Luna, which tells the story of how Mexico, against all odds, ended up hosting the 1986 World Cup.

Produced by Gaumont USA, the film will be directed by Gabriel Ripstein from a script co-written with Daniel Krauze.

Also of note is the adaptation of Carlos Fuentes’ short novel “Aura,” which will be written and directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios and produced by Stacy Perskie.

Aura will be Netflix’s latest attempt to adapt great classics of Latin American literature, following Pedro Páramo and One Hundred Years of Solitude.

‘Contra el huracán (Against the Hurricane), directed by Jorge Michel Grau, will be another highlight. The film tells the story of Wirpul and his half-brother Candi, who struggle to survive being lost as sea when an unexpected storm turns into Category 5 Hurricane Otis off the coast of Acapulco.

Argentine production company K&S Films, through its Mexican subsidiary, will produce La hora de los valientes, a comedy directed by Ariel Winograd starring Luis Gerardo Méndez and Memo Villegas as a psychoanalyst and a police inspector brought together by in an unexpected adventure.

Finally, Chilean Maite Alberdi will direct the documentary Un hijo propio (A Child of One’s Own), about the true story of a woman who wants to be a mother and fakes a pregnancy. The lie escalates into a medical scandal that rocks the country.

The production is led by Maximiliano Sangine and Sandra Godínez of Gato Grande, with executive production by Carla González Vargas and Megan Espinoza.

These five titles are joined by Rodrigo García’s previously announced feature film, Las locuras, which will hit select theatres and Netflix next November.

The story intertwines the tales of six women who, amidst self-censorship and family and social pressure, embrace their emotions and decide to break free.

The film brings together talents such as Cassandra Ciangherotti, Ángeles Cruz, Natalia Solián, Naian González Norvind, Ilse Salas and Fernanda Castillo.

“We are proud to announce the launch of new Mexican feature films coming soon to Netflix. We continue to support Mexico, our culture, and our identity. Sharing the different faces of Mexico through each new production represents an opportunity to showcase the country’s richness and diversity to the world,” said Carolina Leconte, Netflix’s vice president of content for Mexico.