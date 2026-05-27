Netflix unveils five new originals in Brazil led by hospital series MED from Paranoid

RIO2C: Netflix has greenlit five new Brazilian originals, reinforcing its local content strategy in one of its biggest markets worldwide.

The announcement was made by Elisabetta Zenatti, VP of content at Netflix Brazil, ahead of Rio2C, which is taking place this week in Rio de Janeiro.

Among the projects, the streamer put particular emphasis on MED, its first Brazilian medical drama. Produced by Paranoid, the series follows a group of students facing the challenges of medical internships at a university hospital. It stars Clara Moneke, Gisela Gáti, Gabriela Mag, Pedro Goifman and Ricardo Reis.

The company also unveiled Os Crentes, a comedy special written by Christian screenwriters and produced by Sony Pictures Television’s prodco Floresta; a documentary about sailor Tamara Klink and her solo journey across the Arctic, made with Maria Farinha Filmes; a new melodrama directed by Rogério Gomes and produced by A Fábrica (Banijay); and an open-marriage comedy created by Alexandre Machado and directed by José Alvarenga Jr., produced by Manas Filmes.

Ahead of Rio2C, Netflix Latin America VP of content Francisco Ramos told Brazilian outlet Casual Exame that the streamer has generated 50,000 jobs in Brazil since the launch in 2016 of its first local original, the series 3%, and that the country ranks among Netflix’s three biggest global markets in terms of audience.

The streamer’s new local projects join a broader Brazilian slate already in development, including Habeas Corpus, described as Netflix’s first Brazilian legal drama and produced by Café Royal; A Estranha na Cama, an adaptation of Raphael Montes’ novel developed by Casa Montres and produced by A Fábrica; and reality format Sua Mãe Te Conhece?, produced by Boxfish and Farra.

“Rio2C is an important space to engage with the industry and also a great opportunity to showcase the strength and diversity of the stories we are developing in Brazil,” said Zenatti.

“These new projects reflect exactly that: different genres, perspectives and creators, all with strong potential to connect with audiences both in Brazil and internationally.”