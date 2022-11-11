Netflix to reimagine controversial teen book Forever with producer Mara Brock Akil

Global streamer Netflix has commissioned US writer and producer Mara Brock Akil to adapt author Judy Blume’s controversial novel Forever.

The adaptation is the first project to go into production under the terms of Brock Akil’s overall deal with Netflix. She signed a multi-year deal with the SVoD in 2020 to develop scripted and original content, following the success of shows she created such as Girlfriends for UPN and Being Mary Jane for cable channel BET.

Studio 27, the prodco Brock Akil founded last year, will produce Forever with Brock Akil as showrunner. She is also executive producer alongside Blume, Susie Fitzgerald and Erika Harrison.

“I’m honoured to reimagine one of my favourite childhood books,” said Brock Akil. “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my writing.”

Released in 1975, Blume’s young adult novel is about two black high-school teenagers who fall in love and lose their virginity together. It has been frequently banned in schools and libraries due to detailed descriptions of sex, which attracted the criticism of religious and pro-abstinence groups.

Netflix said the book will be re-imagined for modern audiences, but there are no details yet of the cast or when the drama will screen.

“Mara’s creative and authentic storytelling allow us to present a fresh take on an iconic coming-of-age love story,” said Renate Radford, VP of overall deals at Netflix.