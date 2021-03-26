Netflix boards star-studded Inside Man

Global streamer Netflix has boarded BBC1’s forthcoming drama series Inside Man, starring Scottish actor David Tennant and American actor Stanley Tucci.

Produced by Hartswood Films and written by Steven Moffat (Dracula, Sherlock, Doctor Who), Inside Man is a 4×60’ miniseries about a prisoner on death row in the US, a vicar in a quiet English town and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar who cross paths in an unexpected way.

The series was first announced by the UK pubcaster at the 2019 edition of the Edinburgh TV Festival and was initially set to go into production in late 2020.

The BBC has now said filming will take place later this year, after delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joining Tennant and Tucci in the cast are British actors Dolly Wells (The Pursuit of Love, Dracula, Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Lydia West (It’s a Sin, Years & Years, Dracula).

Paul McGuigan (Sherlock, Dracula, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool) directs and Alex Mercer produces. Exec producing are Sue Vertue for Hartswood Films and the BBC’s drama commissioning editor Ben Irving.

Inside Man will premiere on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Netflix outside of the UK and Ireland.

Chris Sussman, director of UK original series at Netflix, said: “We’re delighted to team up with the BBC on another brilliant series from the ingenious mind of Steven Moffat. It’s impossible to say too much about Inside Man without giving away spoilers – so let’s just say the scripts are fiendishly clever, the cast is fantastic and at this point in time nobody but Steven knows how it’s going to end.”