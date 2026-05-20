Netflix strikes creative partnership with Teen Titans Go! creators Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath

Netflix has agreed a creative partnership with Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath, the creators and producers of Cartoon Network’s animated kids’ series Teen Titans Go!.

The duo also directed The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023) and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026).

As part of the multi-year deal, Jelenic and Horvath will develop animated series and films exclusively for Netflix, with first-look rights for live-action projects.

John Derderian, Netflix’s VP of animation series and kids and family TV, said: “Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath are visionary creators who remind us why we fell in love with animation. After the massive success of The Super Mario Bros movies and Teen Titans Go! on our service, it’s clear our global audience craves their unique brand of storytelling.”

Jelenic is an Emmy- and Annie-nominated writer and producer who began his career at Warner Bros Animation. His other credits include The Batman, Batman: The Brave & the Bold, Thundercats and Teen Titans Go! to the Movies. Horvath, meanwhile, is a writer, producer, director and animator whose other credits include Cartoon Network series Unkitty and Teen Titans Go! to the Movies.