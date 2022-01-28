Netflix, Spin Master’s Mighty Express lays down tracks in Europe, NA
Mighty Express launched on Netflix globally in 2020
Broadcasters in the UK, Germany, Poland and Canada have acquired Netflix and Spin Master Entertainment’s CG animated preschool series Mighty Express.
Pop in the UK, Super RTL in Germany, TVP in Poland and Tele-Quebec in Canada will air the series, which originally launched on Netflix worldwide in 2020.
The show, created by Keith Chapman, follows the action-packed missions of a group of trains and their kid best friends.
The licensing deals include 60×11′ episodes in addition to 26×3′ shorts, totalling over 700 minutes of Mighty Express content.
Paw Patrol owner Spin Master Entertainment said the Mighty Express brand has amassed over 165 million views amounting to 4.5 million watch time hours on YouTube.
Mighty Express marks the latest collaboration between the Canadian toy and entertainment company and Chapman, who also created Paw Patrol.
“From promoting teamwork and friendship to celebrating accomplishments, Mighty Express appeals to a global audience through engaging characters and exciting storylines,” said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master’s president of entertainment.
“At Spin Master Entertainment, we are committed to developing evergreen global properties that capture the hearts and minds of children around the world and broadcast partners like these help deliver our stories to preschoolers globally.”