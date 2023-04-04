Please wait...
Netflix signs up Just For Laughs comedy trio

Mathieu Dufour (photo: Andréanne Gauthier)

NEWS BRIEF: Netflix has inked a three-year deal with Montreal-based comedy giant Just For Laughs Group (JFL) for a trio of stand-up comedy specials from local comics.

The first of the three specials will be filmed this year, but Netflix has not yet revealed the identity of the performers. The deal comes after Netflix last year partnered with JFL on a comedy special from Quebec-based comedian Mathieu Dufour. The special was filmed on the 40th anniversary of JFL’s annual comedy festival in July 2022.

