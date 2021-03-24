Netflix signs Jingle Jangle duo

Streaming giant Netflix has signed a first-look deal with the husband-and-wife team behind musical film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, David E Talbert and Lyn Sisson-Talbert.

Under the partnership, the duo will write, direct and produce films for the global SVoD platform.

Talbert started his career as a playwright before breaking into film in 2008 with comedy First Sunday starring Ice Cube, which he wrote, produced and directed. His other credits include Almost Christmas for Universal, Baggage Claim for Fox Searchlight and El Camino Christmas for Netflix.

As well as theatre and film, Talbert is an author and has written three novels: Baggage Claim, Love on the Dotted Line, and Love Don’t Live Here No More: Book One of Doggy Tales, which he wrote with Snoop Dogg.

Sisson-Talbert also started her career in theatre, where she produced tours of productions including His Woman His Wife, Love Makes Things Happen and Mr Right Now.

Her producing credits in film include Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Almost Christmas, Baggage Claim and El Camino Christmas.

As an author, Sisson-Talbert has written two children’s books as companions to Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. They are Jingle Jangle: The Invention of Jeronicus Jangle; and The Square Root of Possible: A Jingle Jangle Story.

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Films, said: “David and Lyn are a one-of-a-kind filmmaking team, with an eye for entertaining and a vision for inclusive storytelling. With Jingle Jangle, they created an instant holiday classic and welcomed us into their family, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have them join ours.”